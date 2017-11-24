Michael Carrick Reveals Undergoing Heart Surgery to Fix Irregular Rhythm

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick has revealed he recently underwent surgery due to an irregular heartbeat.

The 36-year-old provided the following update on his Twitter account on Friday:

Carrick last featured for the Red Devils in their 4-1 win against Burton Albion in September's League Cup match. He has yet to play a minute in the Premier League or the Champions League in 2017-18 for United.

Carrick was appointed as the Red Devils skipper in the summer after Wayne Rooney's move to Everton.

The England international agreed a one-year contract at Old Trafford ahead of the campaign. While he's no longer a first-team regular, manager Jose Mourinho would have loved to have Carrick available when fellow midfielders Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini were both injured earlier in the season.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News suggested United are a little light in this area of the field:

While Pogba and Fellaini are back at full fitness now to provide competition to the likes of Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera, Mourinho will want Carrick available for a busy spell of the season.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

The Red Devils have 11 games to negotiate before the end of the calendar year as they seek to make progress in the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the League Cup.

It's unclear when Carrick will be back in first-team contention for United after this recent setback. But the return of a player of his experience and quality would be a boost.