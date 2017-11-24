Manchester City Transfer News: Barcelona Reportedly Keen on Bernardo Silva

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly ready to bid for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva in the January transfer window as an alternative to renewing their pursuit of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

The Blaugrana are ready to capitalise on Silva's apparent struggle to adapt to life in the Premier League after joining City from AS Monaco in the summer.

A report from Spanish source Diario Gol (h/t Oscar Walters of the Daily Mirror) detailed Barca's interest in Portugal international Silva.

Walters added how Silva "has been unable to displace any of [City's] established attacking stars," in his brief time at the club.

It may be premature to write off Silva's tenure at the Etihad Stadium. After all, the 23-year-old joined a squad littered with gifted creative midfielders, and it's natural for the former Monaco star to have found it tough to breakthrough amid a crowd featuring David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

The latter has been arguably the best player in England's top flight this season, while the elder Silva remains a vital presence in the middle.

If more has been expected of the Portuguese, it's likely because he cost City a hefty £43.6 million fee. He also proved a catalyst for Monaco's unlikely Ligue 1 title win last season.

Silva's technique and vision helped Monaco's free-flowing side create chances, while his ability to carry the ball past markers also made him a scoring threat.

City fans are yet to see those qualities. In fact, Silva has made just seven starts across all competitions for the Premier League leaders.

Interestingly, Goal's Sam Lee noted how there has been some concern at City about the time Silva is taking to adapt to manager Pep Guardiola's methods.

Yet Lee also pointed out how "the City coaches are genuinely pleased with his contribution to the team so far and are particularly happy with his individual talent; how he can destabilise teams with dribbles or passes."

Even if Silva is taking time getting to grips with Guardiola's demands, it's still in City's interest to keep one of their key summer signings. Silva is a young midfield maestro who can emerge as an eventual successor to David Silva.

The latter is 31 and has been linked with a return to La Liga, per El Gol Digital (h/t AS.com).

City have been dominant in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League this season thanks to the strength of their squad. Such depth is obvious up front, where Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling support strikers Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero.

Having Silva continue to rotate with De Bruyne and Co. will ensure Guardiola has an embarrassment of riches in midfield as well.

It makes sense for City to stay patient with the playmaker they invested so heavily in this summer.