Real Madrid Transfer News: Luciano Spalletti Dismisses Mauro Icardi Rumours

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has insisted striker Mauro Icardi could remain at the club for the rest of his career amid links to Real Madrid.

The forward has been noted as a transfer target for Los Blancos as of late, and his manager was quizzed on the rumours. Spalletti insisted Icardi's affinity with the San Siro giants will keep him around for a lot longer yet, per Marca.

"I see a man who is totally in love with Inter," said the coach. "Every day when I talk to him, I can see that in him. I'm convinced that he could stay at Inter for the rest of his career."

Marca have suggested Icardi is someone Real are interested in with the club's current No. 9, Karim Benzema, said to be facing an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Icardi has long been one of the most deadly goalscorers in the Italian top flight this season and has grabbed 13 goals in 13 Serie A appearances. As relayed by OptaPaolo, the striker is such a handful for opponents:

BT Sport Football reflected on the former Sampdoria man's overall record for the Nerazzurri, which makes for impressive reading:

Icardi's form is all the more impressive given the way Inter have started the 2017-18 campaign, as his goals have inspired a title charge few thought possible.

Ahead of Serie A's 14th week, Inter are just a couple of points behind league-leaders Napoli, having won 10 and drawn three of their 13 matches. Spalletti is getting an overdue tune out of this set of talented players, and Icardi is relishing responsibility at the point of the attack.

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

The forward has turned in some memorable performances this term, the most notable perhaps being the hat-trick in the Milan derby, giving Inter a 3-2 win over their biggest rivals. It was a sign the forward is ready to push his game on another level.

Journalist Liam Canning suggested after that memorable display that Icardi is among the best forwards in the world:

Centre-forward is an area Madrid would ideally address in January or at the end of the campaign, especially if Benzema is to depart.

Real sanctioned the sale of both Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Morata ahead of the current term. With Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo both struggling early in the campaign, the decision has left manager Zinedine Zidane a little short of options to lead the line, and the team have suffered as a result.

Given his star quality, his stunning finishing and his penchant for performing on the big stage, Icardi would tick a lot of boxes for Los Blancos. And while he may be fully committed to Inter in Spalletti's eyes, Real Madrid would be a difficult prospect to resist.