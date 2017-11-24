Arsenal Transfer News: Mesut Ozil Reportedly Turned Down Fenerbahce

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Mesut Ozil reportedly turned down a move to Fenerbahce after telling the Turkish club he would prefer to join Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Gunners playmaker Ozil is out of contract next summer and held talks with Fenerbahce, per Turkish source Sabah (h/t Thomas Bristow of the Daily Mirror).



This will no doubt add more fuel to the current rumours linking Ozil with United. The Germany international previously played for Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho when the two were at Real Madrid.

Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News recently noted how "Ozil is keen on a move but might have to wait until the end of the season, when he could be signed on a free transfer, if he wants to move to Old Trafford."

There have also been rumours Ozil could move to La Liga giants Barcelona. Ozil is a reported alternative to Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t MailOnline's Alex Martin).

However, Guillem Balague of Sky Sports detailed why the Blaugrana won't pursue the 29-year-old:

"Barcelona had the possibility of signing Ozil last summer—he was offered to them—but they decided against it as they thought they didn't need him. Of course, there was such an expenditure on Ousmane Dembele that they didn't think Ozil was the proper player they wanted.

"The same situation has happened here. He has been offered to them, but my understanding is that he is not the kind of player they are looking for. It's more media talk than anything else."

Ozil may be thinking about his next move, but the Gunners would be wise to try to keep the player who cost them £42.4 million back in 2013. He can be inconsistent, but there is no denying the German's talent when he's motivated to play.

Few midfielders can match his technique, vision and creativity. Ozil on form adds true flair to Arsenal's play in the final third.

Manager Arsene Wenger still builds his teams around creative quality in midfield, making Ozil a key figure for the Gunners. Wenger is keenly aware of the player's quality, having recently talked up his performances this season, citing greater physical application as a key factor, per Metro.

Ozil has been in useful form lately. He assisted Arsenal's first goal during the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby last time out in the league.

The contribution made Ozil the most prolific creator of chances in the division since he arrived four years ago, per OptaJoe:

For the season, Ozil has one goal and three assists to his credit, according to WhoScored.com. His creative influence is still obvious, so it's little wonder Wenger would want him to stay.

For his part, the Gunners manager remains confident Ozil and fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez can be talked into staying beyond this season, per James Benge of the London Evening Standard.

Arsenal should continue working on convincing Ozil to shun a move to Manchester and stay at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future.