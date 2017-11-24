Liverpool Transfer News: Juventus Want €30m Emre Can in Latest Rumours

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly prepared to pay €30 million (£27 million) for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Sport Witness), there is a desire in Turin to secure the German, so much so they're willing to spend big money to secure him. That's despite Can having less than a year to run on his contract at Anfield.

It means that if any extension remains unsigned by January, the former Bayer Leverkusen man can discuss a pre-contract with teams outside the Premier League with a view to a free transfer in the summer.

The Bianconeri are said to be ready to bring him in during the midseason window, though, and it's suggested their willingness to part with such a significant amount is an insight into how desperate they are to land the 23-year-old star.

As we can see courtesy of the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was asked about Can's ongoing contract wrangle on Friday at his press conference:

It's been reported by Paul Joyce of the Times that the midfielder is stalling on a new Liverpool contract due to his insistence on a release clause being included. The Merseyside club are said to be unwilling to give in to that demand.

It means speculation has intensified about the player's future with the Reds, as a host of supporters have come to accept Can is likely to move on in one of the next two windows.

That'll be a shame for Liverpool, as Can has made impressive strides at the club following his arrival in 2014. When he's at his best, the Germany international can be a force of nature at the hub of the team—he's able to tackle, dribble, pass and shoot from distance, and he has filled a variety of different roles for Klopp.

However, inconsistency has continued to blemish his game; Philip Blundell of The Anfield Wrap doesn't believe Can would be that much of a loss:

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri will see a versatile player who can become a tremendous asset with a few small tweaks. And if they can snap him up for nothing, Can would be a major coup.

Bianconeri midfielders Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio appear a little past their best, while Blaise Matuidi is also arguably the wrong side of his peak—all three are either 30 or older, too.

As relayed by journalist Jack Lusby, Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has said the team is on the hunt for fresh legs in midfield:

Liverpool do have plenty of options in midfield already, with Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana, Giorginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson all fine players in their own right. Additionally, Naby Keita will arrive at Anfield next summer, and he provides an irrepressible box-to-box presence.

Still, losing the midfielder for nothing would leave a bitter taste in the mouths of many on Merseyside. If Juventus were ready to offer the aforementioned amount in January, you sense there would be a temptation to take it.