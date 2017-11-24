Marouane Fellaini Suing New Balance Over Boot Issues

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Marouane Fellaini is reportedly suing sportswear manufacturer New Balance over a pair of football boots the Manchester United midfielder says were of "defective quality."

The player is being represented by an investment company who will seek as much as £2 million in damages for the Belgium international, per Brian Farmer and Simon Smith of the Manchester Evening News.

Fellaini has revealed how the boots had to be "steamed and stretched" by a Manchester United kit man prior to him wearing them.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.