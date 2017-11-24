    Marouane Fellaini Suing New Balance Over Boot Issues

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2017

    Manchester United's Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini heads the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between FC Basel and Manchester United on November 22, 2017 in Basel. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
    FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

    Marouane Fellaini is reportedly suing sportswear manufacturer New Balance over a pair of football boots the Manchester United midfielder says were of "defective quality."

    The player is being represented by an investment company who will seek as much as £2 million in damages for the Belgium international, per Brian Farmer and Simon Smith of the Manchester Evening News.

    Fellaini has revealed how the boots had to be "steamed and stretched" by a Manchester United kit man prior to him wearing them. 

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Related

      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Pereira Recalls When Giggs ‘Went Mad’ at United Players

      Matthew Stead
      via Football365
      World Football logo
      World Football

      The WhatsApp Messages at Centre of Fellaini's Boot Dispute

      via men
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Mourinho: Pogba Not Fit for 90 Mins Yet

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barcelona Pass on Ozil Over Nightlife Concerns

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report