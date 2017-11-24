    Lionel Messi Awarded 4th European Golden Shoe, Ties Cristiano Ronaldo

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2017

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi poses with the 2017 European Golden Shoe honoring the year's leading goalscorer during a ceremony at the Antigua Fabrica Estrella Damm in Barcelona on November 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LAGO (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)
    JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

    Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi received his fourth European Golden Shoe award on Friday after netting 37 times in La Liga in 2016-17.

    The Argentinian headed Sporting CP's Bas Dost (34 goals in Portugal's Primeira Liga) and Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (31 in the Bundesliga) in the top three to claim the prize, which is presented to Europe's top goalscorer.

    After also winning the award in 2012-13 (46 league goals), 2011-12 (50) and 2009-10 (34), Messi is tied with Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo for most regular winner of the Golden Shoe.

    Messi's 37 goals last season came in 34 Spanish top-flight appearances, but they were delivered as part of losing cause, as Real pipped Barca to the title.

    Barcelona illustrated Messi's progress in front of goal during the campaign and provided their picks for his best goals of the season:

    The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted 12 goals in 12 games in the 2017-18 La Liga campaign.

    He is trailing Lazio's Ciro Immobile and Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani, who have netted 15 goals in Serie A and Ligue 1, respectively, in the race for this year's Golden Shoe. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, AS Monaco's Radamel Falcao and Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi have all netted 13 times.

    Ronaldo, though, does not look like troubling the upper echelon of the European Golden Shoe rankings anytime soon, as he has netted just once in La Liga this season.

    Messi, 30, will be looking to add to his tally on Sunday when top-of-the-table Barca travel to face second-place Valencia at the Mestalla.

