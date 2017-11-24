Jurgen Klopp Talks Emre Can, Daniel Sturridge Before Liverpool vs. Chelsea

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday made assurances midfielder Emre Can could still sign a new contract at Anfield amid ongoing links to Juventus.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's crucial home Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday, the Reds manager said the club is eager to keep hold of the Germany international, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

Klopp added that Can, 23, is a doubt for the game against the Blues, having been only used as a substitute in Liverpool's past two matches, per Pearce:

The former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has been heavily linked with Juve this season as he has failed to pen a new Liverpool deal—his contract expires at the end of the campaign. ESPN FC's Glenn Price is among those to have reported on the Italian champions' interest in Can.

It would be a huge blow for Liverpool to lose Can, as he is one of few midfielders in Klopp's squad with the defensive acumen to provide decent protection for a substandard back line.

At only 23, he also remains a player with huge potential for improvement, and the fact a club of Juventus' stature is interested in snapping him up is indicative of his quality.

Liverpool fans will hope Klopp is proved correct in his suggestion Can could yet pen a new deal.

Another Liverpool player who has been the subject of recent speculation is Daniel Sturridge, who could seek to leave Anfield in January, having played only a limited role this season, per Darren Lewis in the Mirror.

Klopp refused to be drawn on the England international's future but conceded it was understandable the 28-year-old would want more game time, per Pearce:

It is unlikely the striker will be awarded a start against his former club for the headline game of Matchday 13.

Klopp has started with all four of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho in Liverpool's two most recent fixtures and could well utilise the same tactics as the Reds aim for a win that would see them move level on points with third-place Chelsea.