Jose Mourinho Says Paul Pogba Not Fit for 90 Mins, Eric Bailly & Phil Jones Out

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed Paul Pogba will not be given 90 minutes against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, while neither Eric Bailly nor Phil Jones will feature.

Per Mark Froggatt for United's official website, the Portuguese told MUTV: "Paul is still on this process where he cannot reach the fatigue limit. He cannot go more than 65 to 70 minutes because that's when fatigue normally arrives and, with so many matches consecutively, we need to protect such an important player for us."

Pogba has started twice since returning from a 12-match lay-off with a hamstring injury, but he was taken off after 70 minutes against Newcastle United and 66 minutes against Basel.

The Red Devils will hope to have the clash with Brighton wrapped up before he departs on Saturday, after his substitution proved a turning point in the latter match.

ESPN FC's Rob Dawson noted United's struggles after he went off, with the team having been firmly in control and creating plenty of opportunities prior to his departure:

Mourinho also confirmed Bailly and Jones are both out, per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News. He nevertheless appears to feel confident ahead of the clash, though:

The Seagulls have had a strong start to the season and sit in ninth place after a run of five matches unbeaten.

Jones and Bailly's absence is hardly ideal, though as Mourinho noted, there should be sufficient cover at the back.

United will also have the option of Zlatan Ibrahimovic off the bench once again if the team need a late goal, though he won't be able to make the starting lineup:

"Not ready, step by step, minute after minute, match after match, is easy to play him if the team is losing for the last 15 or 20 minutes, if the team is winning his qualities are adapted, you don't play him only if the team is losing or winning, is a player who's easy to bring to the game so normally he is going to have this period of 15, 20 and one day he will feel he is physically ready."

The Swede is an outstanding option to have, and Brighton won't be pleased to see him come on, particularly if they manage to enter the latter stages of the contest in a strong position.

It will be useful to United to bring him on, too, even if they're winning comfortably. With the busy Christmas period approaching, his availability as an alternative to Romelu Lukaku will be invaluable.