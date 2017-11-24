Jack Wilshere Frustrated at Lack of Playing Time Amid Arsenal Exit Rumours

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Jack Wilshere has hinted his future could lie away from Arsenal if his struggles to get into the team continue.

According to the Mirror's Darren Wells, he said: "Of course I want to be playing. It's difficult when you play every three weeks.

"It's the same as every player. I'm still determined to win my place back, I'm working hard and we'll see what the future holds—if I can get in or I can't."

Wilshere is in the final year of his deal with Arsenal, and manager Arsene Wenger has said the midfielder's future will be decided one way or another next month, before the transfer window opens.

The England international has recovered from breaking his leg while on loan with Bournemouth, but he has largely been restricted to playing in the UEFA Europa League and the Carabao Cup, despite Wenger's insistence he is back to fitness, per Goal's Chris Wheatley:

Wenger's comments came before Arsenal played Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby, but Wilshere was an unused substitute in that match and remains on 25 minutes of Premier League football for the season.

He completed 90 minutes for the fourth time in the Europa League on Thursday as the Gunners lost 1-0 to FC Cologne.

While it's understandable Wenger is being cautious with Wilshere given his injury record, it's equally to be expected the player is considering his future, particularly with the World Cup on the horizon at the end of the season.

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen believes his playing time will soon improve, though:

With nine matches coming up in December, Wilshere is almost guaranteed some game time if he remains fit; if he doesn't play, it will be a clear indication he has no future at the club.

Wenger praised him after the Cologne defeat and took issue with the penalty that decided the match, per Goal:

The decision did appear harsh on Mathieu Debuchy as he and Sehrou Guirassy came together in the area. Football.London's Charles Watts believed it was not a penalty:

Wilshere had no complaints, though:

"To be honest with you I was a long way away from it.

"You can see why the ref gave it, it happened so quick.

"There are two players coming in to sandwich him and if he feels a touch he's got every right to go down. We can't blame the ref for that."

The midfielder may well have felt differently had the defeat mattered, but the Gunners were confirmed as Group H winners with a match to spare despite losing.

Wilshere is likely to get a run out in the final game of the group in December, though he'll no doubt be hoping to play in matches of more consequence in the coming weeks.