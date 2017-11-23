Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest on Aymeric Laporte, Top Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to challenge bitter rivals Barcelona for Athletic Bilbao centre-back Aymeric Laporte. Los Blancos are targeting the defender as cover for Raphael Varane and skipper Sergio Ramos.

A report from Mundo Deportivo (h/t Mikael McKenzie of the Daily Express) has reported the interest from familiar foes Real and Barca. However, McKenzie noted how the Blaugrana may have the edge thanks to the presence of manager Ernesto Valverde, who worked with Laporte at Athletic Bilbao.

Yet he also detailed how Mundo Deportivo revealed Laporte would supplant Nacho and Jesus Vallejo as the primary backup for starting duo Ramos and Varane.

The idea of Los Blancos wanting to sign Laporte as depth seems strange. For one thing, as McKenzie pointed out, the 23-year-old could cost as much as £58 million thanks to an expensive release clause in his contract.

Such a fee would surely be too much to pay for a player expected to spend most of his time on the bench. It would make more sense for Laporte to be recruited as the eventual successor to Ramos, who is his senior by eight years.

Either way, Real may have the inside track on signing Laporte, despite Valverde's presence at the Camp Nou or rather because of it. The Sun's Anthony Chapman noted how the report from Mundo Deportivo also included a detail about Valverde not wanting to activate Laporte's release clause because of a sense of loyalty to Athletic.

If Valverde is reluctant to make a move, Los Merengues should act fast to sign arguably the most promising young centre-back in the Spanish top flight.

Laporte is quick across the deck defensively, times his tackles well and is also comfortable and creative in possession.

He has described the importance of defenders being good on the ball in the modern game, per Andrew Murray of FourFourTwo: "I’m usually quite calm in possession, so this helps initiate quicker, more fluid attacks from the back. I also like playing long crossfield passes to change the position of an attack and give us another option."



Laporte's reputation is growing, with Nick Miller of ESPN FC naming him at the top of the 10 best young defenders across Europe. Miller also noted how Barca, Real and Manchester City were showing interest in the Athletic star.

The team that eventually signs Laporte should work quickly to build a defence around his athleticism and forward-thinking talents. It's in Real's interests to win this particular transfer battle.