Kaka Discusses Potential AC Milan Return Amid Retirement Rumours

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Kaka has conceded he's still undecided on whether to retire from football after playing his last game for Orlando City, with the former Brazil star having been offered a return to AC Milan in a directorial capacity.

The veteran attacking midfielder ended his three-year spell in Major League Soccer in October, and he recently spoke of the chance to return to the San Siro with Milan in an interview with Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Goal):

"I have to decide whether to play again or not, because from now on this will be my life. That's what I told Marco Fassone [Milan managing director]. Getting closer to Milan is beautiful and I know now there is a chance to stay close to Milan, for now it is a hypothetical situation.

"I think the idea at Milan is clear for everyone: to bring them back to being a big team in Italy and Europe. I am always in love with Milan, the relationship with the team, with the club and with these fans is beautiful. It's weird for a Brazilian to have a relationship like that with an Italian club."

Kaka said his final game with Orlando "could have been the last one to be a professional" before adding he needs time to think about his future:

Milan was the first European club Kaka represented, and he spent six years at the San Siro after joining from Sao Paulo in 2003, going on to win the UEFA Champions League, Serie A title and a FIFA Club World Cup.

He enjoyed the most successful years of his career in Italy, and the Rossoneri recently released footage of their former icon touring the venue on a friendly visit to his old stamping grounds:

The club is in dire straits by comparison these days, however. Manager Vincenzo Montella's side sit seventh in Serie A and have failed to finish among the division's top five since ending the 2012-13 campaign in third.

It was during his time at Milan that Kaka won the 2007 Ballon d'Or, and some of the South American's records still stand, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Kaka may see himself as having some unfinished business at the club, too, after he returned to the San Siro from Real Madrid in September 2013, only to leave less than a year later after they failed to qualify for European competition.

To have such a celebrated figure back within their ranks would be a major boost to all around the club, including the boardroom, the players and, perhaps most of all, the fans.