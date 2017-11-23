    Mauro Icardi Reportedly Set for New Inter Contract Amid Real Madrid Rumours

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2017

    MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 19: Mauro Emanuel Icardi of FC Internazionale Milano celebrates his second goal during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Atalanta BC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 19, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
    Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

    Inter Milan are reportedly preparing a new contract for Mauro Icardi amid links with Real Madrid and Europe's other elite clubs.

    According to Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano, Inter are calm amid interest in Icardi from Real, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, but are nevertheless considering a new deal for him.

    Should Inter qualify for the UEFA Champions League, they'll be able to offer the Argentinian an improved salary and they'll also insert a bigger release clause into his contract, which currently stands at €110 million.

    Icardi is only 24, but he already boasts a phenomenal record for the Nerazzurri, per BT Sport Football:

    Included in that record are the 13 goals he's scored in as many matches this season.

    His form has earned high praise from his manager, per Goal:

    Such a comparison is apt—there are few strikers in world football more predatory in the penalty area than Icardi, who would likely have scored even more goals for Inter had his team-mates been able to provide him with better service in recent years.

    Things are looking up for the Serie A giants, though. Their highest league finish in the last six years is fourth, but this year they're sat in second, two points behind league leaders Napoli.

    Slovakia international Vladimir Weiss hailed him after he bagged another two goals against Atalanta at the weekend:

    Inter's form will no doubt encourage Icardi, particularly if they can maintain it until the end of the season and qualify for the Champions League or perhaps even win silverware, and a new deal could put the club in a stronger position should one of Europe's elite come calling.

    However, keeping him will prove difficult if that happens, new contract or not.  

    Related

      Inter Milan logo
      Inter Milan

      Milan Skriniar focused on Inter

      Serpents of Madonnina
      via Serpents of Madonnina
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Leon Goretzka Reportedly Chooses Barca Over Liverpool

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Courtois Wants De Gea Money to Stay at Chelsea

      Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
      via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
      Inter Milan logo
      Inter Milan

      Arsenal Linked to Inter Midfielder Joao Mario

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report