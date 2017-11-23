Mauro Icardi Reportedly Set for New Inter Contract Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly preparing a new contract for Mauro Icardi amid links with Real Madrid and Europe's other elite clubs.

According to Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano, Inter are calm amid interest in Icardi from Real, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, but are nevertheless considering a new deal for him.

Should Inter qualify for the UEFA Champions League, they'll be able to offer the Argentinian an improved salary and they'll also insert a bigger release clause into his contract, which currently stands at €110 million.

Icardi is only 24, but he already boasts a phenomenal record for the Nerazzurri, per BT Sport Football:

Included in that record are the 13 goals he's scored in as many matches this season.

His form has earned high praise from his manager, per Goal:

Such a comparison is apt—there are few strikers in world football more predatory in the penalty area than Icardi, who would likely have scored even more goals for Inter had his team-mates been able to provide him with better service in recent years.

Things are looking up for the Serie A giants, though. Their highest league finish in the last six years is fourth, but this year they're sat in second, two points behind league leaders Napoli.

Slovakia international Vladimir Weiss hailed him after he bagged another two goals against Atalanta at the weekend:

Inter's form will no doubt encourage Icardi, particularly if they can maintain it until the end of the season and qualify for the Champions League or perhaps even win silverware, and a new deal could put the club in a stronger position should one of Europe's elite come calling.

However, keeping him will prove difficult if that happens, new contract or not.