Mesut Ozil Reportedly Wants €19M in Wages Per Year from Barcelona

Mesut Ozil Reportedly Wants €19M in Wages Per Year from BarcelonaNovember 23, 2017
Mesut Ozil has reportedly told Barcelona he wants €370,000 per week (£329,000) to sign for the club, which would represent a yearly salary in the region of €19 million (£17 million).
According to AS' Juan Jimenez, Ozil has put forth his demands to Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu, though the size of the wage packet he wants would require them to sell Arda Turan in January to fund it.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is said to be open to letting Ozil leave for Barcelona in January as it would prevent him from joining Premier League rivals Manchester United for free in the summer, when his contract expires.
Ozil put in an impressive performance as the Gunners beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the north London derby on Saturday.
Goal's Chris Wheatley and the Guardian's Barney Ronay provided the numbers behind it:
Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_
Mesut Ozil vs. Tottenham https://t.co/TAIXa4ySYd2017-11-18 14:44:45
Barney Ronay @barneyronay
Mesut Ozil has run 12km this afternoon - or 3.6% of the way to Manchester2017-11-18 14:15:21
The German's assist was yet another example of his exceptional creativity, per Goal:
Goal @goal
No player has more Premier League assists since September 2013 than Mesut Ozil 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/VdlZVTO5RK https://t.co/Vggq7ox0bj2017-11-18 13:51:49
Barcelona could use more quality in midfield, with Andres Iniesta in the twilight of his career at 33, and the club has also yet to replace Xavi Hernandez since his departure in 2015.
While Ozil, 29, would not be able to help in regard to the latter, he could aid Barca's transition from Iniesta to a more long-term solution.
Football writer Roy Nemer believes he could be a useful asset to Barcelona:
Roy Nemer @RoyNemer
Ozil to Barcelona for the right price would not be the worst thing in the world and actually a solid addition. My problem with him is he tends to disappear in the big matches. But for 20 million, Barcelona can (and has) done worse.2017-11-21 14:38:55
The likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez would benefit from a player of his vision and creativity in the final third.
His wage demands are significant, though, so he will need to put in more performances like he produced against Spurs before the transfer window opens to justify them.