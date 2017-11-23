Mesut Ozil Reportedly Wants €19M in Wages Per Year from Barcelona

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Mesut Ozil has reportedly told Barcelona he wants €370,000 per week (£329,000) to sign for the club, which would represent a yearly salary in the region of €19 million (£17 million).

According to AS' Juan Jimenez, Ozil has put forth his demands to Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu, though the size of the wage packet he wants would require them to sell Arda Turan in January to fund it.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is said to be open to letting Ozil leave for Barcelona in January as it would prevent him from joining Premier League rivals Manchester United for free in the summer, when his contract expires.

Ozil put in an impressive performance as the Gunners beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the north London derby on Saturday.

Goal's Chris Wheatley and the Guardian's Barney Ronay provided the numbers behind it:

The German's assist was yet another example of his exceptional creativity, per Goal:

Barcelona could use more quality in midfield, with Andres Iniesta in the twilight of his career at 33, and the club has also yet to replace Xavi Hernandez since his departure in 2015.

While Ozil, 29, would not be able to help in regard to the latter, he could aid Barca's transition from Iniesta to a more long-term solution.

Football writer Roy Nemer believes he could be a useful asset to Barcelona:

The likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez would benefit from a player of his vision and creativity in the final third.

His wage demands are significant, though, so he will need to put in more performances like he produced against Spurs before the transfer window opens to justify them.