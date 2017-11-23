Inter Milan Reportedly Rekindle Arturo Vidal Chase After Summer Transfer Rumours

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly ready to rekindle their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal, having narrowly missed out on signing the Chile international in the summer.

According to Calciomercato.com, Vidal had agreed in principle to make the switch to the San Siro in the previous transfer window, but the move was never rubber-stamped.

It's suggested talks about a move have "reheated" in recent weeks, with Inter trying to get the deal done in the upcoming January market or at the end of the campaign.

The pursuit of Vidal will reportedly be part of a transfer drive that sees Inter chase Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, Jiangsu Suning midfielder Ramires and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Javier Pastore.

The 30-year-old enjoyed success in Italy during a stint with Juventus previously and has continued to set high standards at the Allianz Arena.

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

His form has been a little inconsistent this season, although Vidal was outstanding in the 3-0 win over Augsburg last week, as noted by Keith Costigan of Fox Sports:

There have been some suggestions of unrest at Bayern for the midfielder, though, especially since the arrival of new manager Jupp Heynckes.

After the game against Augsburg, the coach revealed he had told Vidal he needed to get in better shape if he wanted to be considered for first-team selection, and the player didn't necessarily agree with that assessment.

"I had a conversation with him two-and-a-half weeks ago," Heynckes told Bild (Robert Summerscales of MailOnline). "I told him that I was not so happy with his physical condition and that he needs to make a difference if he wants to play. He did not quite see it that way but, from that point on, he trained differently."

JOHN THYS/Getty Images

Having Vidal at his ferocious best is crucial to Bayern, especially if they're to challenge for the UEFA Champions League as well as the Bundesliga.

As noted by Bundesliga pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft, he's fulfilled some interesting roles this term:

The Bayern man is aggressive in his defensive duties, has seemingly limitless energy and can be productive in the final third. If the Munich giants were to lose him, he would be tough to replace.

With that in mind, it's hard to envisage a scenario in which the Bundesliga champions would let Vidal depart midseason. And with honours still to play for domestically and in Europe, the man himself would surely want to see out the season before making any decision on his future.