Arsenal and Chelsea Reportedly Join Manchester United in Malcom Transfer Pursuit

Romain Perrocheau/Getty Images

Chelsea and Arsenal have reportedly joined Manchester United in pursuit of Bordeaux starlet Malcom.

According to Mercato365 (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the two London clubs are monitoring the player's development after his brilliant beginning to the 2017-18 season.

La Provence previously reported that scouts from the Red Devils were in attendance to watch Malcom on Sunday in Ligue 1 when Bordeaux took on Marseille.

The young forward has been sensational so far this season, starring for his side in an advanced role on the right flank. As these numbers from BT Sport Football illustrate, Malcom has been brilliant to watch this term:

There's much to admire about the manner in which the Brazilian youth international operates from the flank.

Malcom is skilful on the ball, as he's able to dribble neatly past opponents or burst around the outside of them with searing speed. He plays with the swagger and flair you'd expect of a Brazilian forward and has had supporters on the edge of their seats throughout the 2017-18 season so far.

There are still raw facets to the youngster's game, although as these numbers from WhoScored.com illustrate, he's made improvements this term:

The prospect of Malcom in the Premier League is a fascinating one, as the youngster isn't a footballer you'd associate with physical battles. But for teams like Arsenal and Chelsea, his inventive style of play would offer a different type of edge.

As noted by Coast, the pursuit of Malcom would make sense for both of the sides.

NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain's out-of-favour winger Lucas Moura, with rumours about a possible exit for Willian gathering pace. As for Arsenal, should Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil depart when their respective contracts expire at the end of the campaign, their attack will need to be restructured.

Malcom wouldn't be an immediate upgrade for either side, though the potential is there for him to achieve big things in the future. Per the Brazil Stats Twitter account, the 20-year-old is one of a number of exciting young Brazilian players seeking to force their way into the senior squad:

With that in mind, a move in January would be a gamble for the youngster. After all, with five goals and four assists netted already in Ligue 1 this season, he may feel as though he can do enough to force his way into contention for a FIFA World Cup place next summer.

A move to Arsenal, Chelsea or even United would prompt a potential spell of transition and even a stint out of the team. It's why a midseason move would be a surprise for Malcom, although he's a player many will continue to monitor this term.