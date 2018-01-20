Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miss Bucks' Next 2 Games with Knee Injury

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the next two games as he recovers from a knee injury.

The Bucks announced that Antetokounmpo won't play Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers or Monday against the Phoenix Suns, giving him eight days of rest to receive treatment for a sore right knee.

Based on that timetable, the Bucks will have Antetokounmpo back in the lineup Jan. 26 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo has steadily improved each season during his four-plus years in the NBA since the Bucks selected him with the 15th overall pick in 2013.

He was named the league's Most Improved Player for the 2016-17 campaign and is now a key name in the MVP conversation, averaging 28.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season. He also leads the NBA in minutes per game (37.4).

The 23-year-old Athens native has remained highly durable throughout his time in Milwaukee. He appeared in 318 of a possible 328 regular-season games across his first four seasons. He previously missed some time during the current season with right knee soreness.

If the Greek Freak is forced back to the sideline, John Henson should see the biggest uptick in playing time in a Bucks frontcourt that's also dealt with extended absences to Jabari Parker and Mirza Teletovic. D.J. Wilson could also receive his most extensive minutes to date.

Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe should see an uptick in production.