    LaVar Ball's 'Ball in the Family' Reality Show Announced for Season 2

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2017

    FILE - In this June 23, 2017, file photo, LaVar Ball, center, father of Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Lonzo Ball, listens to his son during the NBA basketball team's news conference in El Segundo, Calif. LaVar and Lonzo appeared on
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    LaVar Ball knows how to capitalize on his publicity. 

    The outspoken father of Lakers star Lonzo Ball released a trailer with a premiere date for season 2 of "Ball in the Family," a Facebook reality show featuring his family:

    The second season will available to view online on Sunday, Nov. 26.

    Ball's show originally debuted on Sept. 10, with the premiere episode gaining more than 26 million views, per the Facebook page. There were 10 episodes, with the season finale airing on Oct. 29.

    Less than a month later, he is ready to showcase the second season.

    While Lonzo Ball has had an up-and-down start to his professional career, the rest of the family has been in the news lately following UCLA freshman LiAngelo getting arrested in China for shoplifting

    This led to a dispute between LaVar Ball and President Donald Trump over credit for his release, with Trump tweeting about the patriarch Wednesday morning:

    Ball's opening lines to his show's trailer are extremely appropriate at this point.

    "All these people saying, 'Oh, I'm tired of looking at LaVar,'" he said in the video. "But you can't take your eyes off me."

