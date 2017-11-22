Aaron Jones Marijuana Arrest Video Released by TMZ

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Video of Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones' October arrest has been made public.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports published dash cam footage of the Green Bay Packers running back admitting to police that he had been smoking marijuana when he was pulled over for speeding.

After one officer asked Jones, "You gonna be straight with me or not gonna be straight with me?" Jones replied that he had been smoking in his vehicle.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Michael Cohen, Jones was charged with speeding, driving without a valid driver's license and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system after he was pulled over in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

The rookie pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

"I spoke to Aaron after the incident," head coach Mike McCarthy said, per Cohen. "It's been a while since, I don’t recall the date. He made a mistake, and I know it's a pending legal situation. But yes, I am aware of it."

Jones, 22, ascended to the top of the Packers' depth chart through the season's first month and broke out for 125 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' Week 5 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Through his first eight games, four of which were starts, Jones tallied 70 carries for 370 yards and three scores.

However, he's currently sidelined with an MCL injury that he suffered in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones is expected to miss between three and six weeks.