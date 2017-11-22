    Ernesto Valverde Explains Lionel Messi Benching for Juventus vs. Barcelona

    Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has revealed why he decided to leave Lionel Messi on the bench for the 0-0 draw against Juventus in Group D of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night at Juventus Stadium.               

    Valverde spoke to Spanish source AS (h/t Goal's Joe Wright) and said his choice not to start Messi was about giving the star forward a rest: "He has built up a lot of games, and we thought this time he could come on for the second half."

    Significantly, Moises Llorens of AS revealed Messi had agreed with Valverde's plan.

    Barca's attacking talisman did enter the match in the second half when he came off the bench to replace winger Gerard Deulofeu in the 56th minute. In the process, Messi drew level with another famous South American star in the annals of Europe's premier club competition, per Sky Sports Statto:

    Messi may have entered the record books, but his late introduction couldn't prevent Barca from drawing a blank for the second straight game in the Champions League. Olympiakos held the Blaugrana to a 0-0 draw on Oct. 31.

    Even so, Barca qualified for the last 16 after earning a point in Turin, Italy, on Wednesday, so Valverde's decision to offer Messi a slight breather needn't be seen in a particularly harsh light.

    Goal's Ben Hayward was among those who agreed with Valverde's call:

    Hayward also praised the manager for having the courage to make such a contentious decision:

    It makes sense for Valverde to proceed with an element of caution regarding his best player. Barcelona top La Liga by four points ahead of Valencia but face Los Che at the Mestalla on Sunday.

    Barca have also lost fellow forward Ousmane Dembele to a lengthy injury absence this season. It means the onus is on Valverde to keep the rest of his star-studded forward line—Messi and striker Luis Suarez—fit as La Liga's leaders pursue glory, both domestically and in the Champions League. 

