Barcelona Draw with Juventus, Clinch Spot in Champions League Knockout Stage

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Barcelona's decision to leave Lionel Messi out of the starting 11 was the biggest storyline before they faced Juventus on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Messi eventually made his way on to the pitch in the 56th minute, but his presence didn't change a relatively dull affair that ultimately finished in a scoreless draw.

The result was more favorable for Barca, clinching their place in the knockout phase of the Champions League and the top spot in Group D.

Juventus, meanwhile, still control their own fate with eight points in group play. But Sporting CP are just one point behind after winning on Wednesday, meaning Juventus must beat Olympiakos to guarantee their spot in the round of 16.

Lose or draw that match, and Juventus will be left hoping Sporting don't beat Barcelona. Juventus still hold the tiebreaker over Sporting since they won and drew against the Portuguese side, but their place in the knockout phase is hardly secure.

Neither team offered much of a consistent threat on Wednesday. Barca controlled possession, per usual, holding 64 percent according to WhoScored.com. The Catalan side managed nine shots in total but just one on target, while Juventus finished with 10 shots (three on goal).

Their last shot was perhaps the game's best opportunity for either side. Paulo Dybala hit a one-time strike in the 92nd minute after Alex Sandro found him on the edge of the box, only to see Barcelona 'keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen make a brilliant save, diving to his right and pushing the effort clear of the post.

It was a continuation of Ter Stegen's strong play of late, per OptaJose:

Ivan Rakitic offered the best chance for Barcelona, hitting the woodwork in the 22nd minute after swinging a free kick into the box.

As for Messi, Josep Capdevila of Sport reported that manager Ernesto Valverde left him on the bench to start the game in an effort to keep him fresh given the team's busy schedule between now and Christmas. It's unusual a player of Messi's caliber might start a Champions League match on the pine, but Barca ultimately got the result they needed.

Interestingly, the draw also represented a bit of club history for the Catalans:

Less surprising was the fact that Barcelona topped their group for the 11th straight season, according to AS.

How Barca approach their meaningless final match against Sporting on Dec. 5 could have major ramifications for Juventus should the Italians fail to win. It's hard to imagine the Catalans featuring a full first-team lineup given their busy month, meaning Sporting could steal a win at Camp Nou.

Juventus, meanwhile, will be favored against Olympiakos—a side they defeated 2-0 in Turin—but a match at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece—with their UCL lives on the line—is no walk in the park.

"It was not easy against a very tough team," Dybala said after the match on Wednesday, per Football Italia, before looking ahead."Now we have to win the next game and not wait to see what Barcelona do. It'll certainly be a very difficult month, we are going to a passionate atmosphere at Olympiacos, but we are Juventus and must go to win in every stadium."