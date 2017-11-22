FC Basel Shock Manchester United, Earn 1-0 Champions League Win

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Michael Lang scored the only goal as FC Basel shocked Manchester United in Group A of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night. The 1-0 defeat at St. Jakob-Park means United will have to wait to qualify for the last 16.

United failed to impress on a night when they lacked ingenuity in attacking areas, despite playmaker Paul Pogba and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic both featuring in the match.

United boss Jose Mourinho swapped out Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata for Jesse Lingard and Marouane Fellaini. Meanwhile, Henrikh Mkhitaryan was again left out of the squad altogether, after also missing the 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday:

Basel picked a familiar lineup featuring Dimitri Oberlin leading the line up front:

United struggled to create meaningful chances during what was a fairly sluggish opening half. In fact, the visitors came closest through an unlikely route when centre-back Marcos Rojo's long-range shot deflected off a head and hit the bar a minute before the break.

Before then, Jamie Jackson of the Guardian commented on the less-than-enthralling spectacle:

United struggled to improve things despite some moments of brilliance from Pogba. The Frenchman glided through midfield looking for the passes to unlock Basel's defence.

Sadly for Pogba, he wasn't helped by a subdued showing from striker Romelu Lukaku. The former Everton man drifted into wide areas too often instead of being in the box waiting to finish off any chances.

When he was in the right place, Lukaku was often caught on his heels. He was slow to react to a good header down by Fellaini in the area. Lukaku strangely hadn't anticipated Fellaini, who is terrific in the air, would beat the defender to the ball.

In fairness to Lukaku, he was far from the only United attacker who was struggling. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News highlighted how Lingard's movement was denying the visitors the width they needed:

Basel went close a minute into the second half when two players came within inches of meeting a teasing cross from Renato Steffen. The hosts continued to press and Serey Die whistled a shot past the post moments later.

Oberlin almost lucked his way into a goal on 62 minutes when a shot from Steffen clipped off his heel and had United goalkeeper Sergio Romero scrambling. Moments later, the increasingly impressive Steffen arrowed a cross-shot just beyond the far post with Romero beaten.

Mourinho needed to change things and introduced Rashford for Lingard and Matic for Pogba.

Basel still continued to go close, though, with Lang crashing a header off the bar. Oberlin should have scored on 71 minutes but scuffed his finish, allowing Rojo to scramble clear.

The near miss was Mourinho's cue to introduce Ibrahimovic off the bench in place of Anthony Martial. In the process, Ibrahimovic made a piece of Champions League history, per OptaJohan:

Meanwhile, BBC 5 live Sport's Danny Mills lamented United's showing in the second half:

By contrast, Basel finally got the goal their initiative deserved less than two minutes from time when Lang got his toe to a low cross. It meant Mourinho's woes in Switzerland continued, per WhoScored.com:

United should still qualify despite the setback. Mourinho's men have 12 points in the bank and a home fixture against CSKA Moscow to finish their group campaign.

Even so, some concerns will have been raised by the Red Devils' limp display in Basel, particularly during the second half. A squad expensively assembled by Mourinho should be expected to offer more going forward, even though key men Pogba and Ibrahimovic are still working their way back to full fitness.