Juventus Transfer News: Pierluigi Casiraghi Weighs in on Paulo Dybala Rumours

Former Juventus striker Pierluigi Casiraghi has slammed the brakes on the transfer rumours involving Paulo Dybala following the latter's interview with France Football.

As reported by Calciomercato, the 24-year-old told the French magazine he's unsure whether he'll spend the rest of his career in Turin and also spoke about missing former team-mates Paul Pogba, who now plays for Manchester United, and Dani Alves, now at Paris Saint-Germain.

Unsurprisingly, the interview led to plenty of speculation regarding his future, and Catalan gossip website Diario Gol (h/t the Daily Mirror's Jacob Murtagh) immediately linked him with Real Madrid.

Casiraghi has now told bwin (via Goal's Chris Burton) he doubts the Bianconeri would actually sell their star striker, however. Speaking of the Argentinian and his struggles of late, he said:

"We're not even at the half of the year, it's too early. He had a good start, now it's going worse, but he has to be as decisive as at the beginning of the season.



"Juventus are a great team, I don't think they'll lose such an important player."

Dybala has been a smash hit since moving to Turin from Palermo in 2015, quickly becoming the team's most pivotal forward. He has played in a variety of roles in the last two seasons and acts as the squad's main creative outlet, along with Miralem Pjanic.

Here's a look at some of his numbers, via ItalianFootballTV:

He's been the topic of transfer speculation since arriving in Turin but has mostly denied any rumours. Earlier this year, he even told Sport Mediaset (via Football Italia) he would love to spend the rest of his career at Juventus, but the decision was up to the club.

Most pundits believe he'll eventually leave the club, however. Juventus have struggled to keep hold of their top foreign talents the last few years, with Pogba being the most notable example.

The France international returned to Old Trafford after several seasons, despite leaving United in 2012 in controversial circumstances, per the club's official website.

Dybala will undoubtedly cost a fortune when―or if―he does end up leaving Juventus, and the Bianconeri are unlikely to cash in on their top player unless they have a back-up plan. The club knew they could afford to lose Pogba last summer, with Pjanic arriving―a similar move could be made to deal with Dybala's departure.