Liverpool Transfer News: Latest on Javier Pastore, Top Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly among a host of clubs interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain's creative attacker Javier Pastore during the January transfer window.

TransferMarketWeb (h/t Marc Williams of the Daily Star) has named the Reds, along with La Liga side Sevilla and Serie A outfit AS Roma as the main suitors for Argentina international Pastore.

Sevilla believe they can beat the competition to the gifted forward, though, according to Sport (h/t Talksport.com). TalkSport noted how the "Spanish side are prepared to part with £17.75m to land Pastore and they believe PSG will accept that offer. Sevilla are then confident the playmaker would choose to join them over the likes of Inter as he could play in a Spanish-speaking country."



It's interesting Sevilla would think it's possible to beat Inter Milan in the race for the player's signature. Pastore recently talked up the Nerazzurri during an interview with RTL (h/t Sport), citing his relationship with Inter sporting director Walter Sabatini.

David Vincent/Associated Press

The level of interest in Pastore means Liverpool will have to make a serious commitment to signing him. This isn't the first time the Merseyside club has been linked with the South American recently.

He was named as a target for Liverpool by El Gol Digital (h/t the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst) last month.

Having Pastore on the radar makes some sense for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp. The German loves to populate teams with versatile forwards who are defined by creativity, technique and flair.

Those are core qualities in Pastore's game, despite a lack of playing time this season. The 28-year-old has started just six times in all competitions.



Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Admittedly, it's difficult for Pastore to get games amid the logjam of marquee attacking talent in the PSG squad. Wide forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe flank striker Edinson Cavani, while Angel Di Maria offers guile from central areas and wingers Lucas Moura and Julian Draxler provide depth most teams would envy.

By the same token, Pastore might struggle for games should he move to Anfield. Klopp has built his team on the talents of prolific wide men Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Meanwhile, Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho provide plenty of ingenuity through the middle.

Coutinho's future remains in doubt amid ongoing links to Barcelona. A report from Mundo Deportivo (h/t Stuart Ballard of the Daily Express) has revealed how Barca are seeking a meeting with the Reds about the playmaker during January.

Pastore is versatile enough to play centrally, and his vision and class on the ball could help offset the potential loss of Coutinho. It's unlikely Pastore would start wide too often on Merseyside.

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Either way, many might contend Klopp's squad doesn't need yet another creative attacker, not at the expense of recruiting some defensive help. Liverpool have struggled at the back this season, conceding 17 goals in 12 league matches.

The club's defensive woes were summed up during Tuesday's 3-3 draw away to Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool blew a 3-0 lead thanks to issues at the back, prompting BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand to say this team "don’t know how to defend" (h/t Jacob Murtagh of the Daily Mirror).

Fixing problems in defence should come first for Klopp before he even thinks about adding to what is already a dynamic attack.