Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mauro Icardi and Ezri Konsa

Arsenal reportedly share interest with La Liga giants Real Madrid in Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi. The Argentina international is valued at €110 million and could use interest from other clubs to discuss an improved deal with the Nerazzurri, according to reports in Italy.

Italian source Mediaset (h/t CalcioMercato.com) reported Real and the Gunners are keen on Icardi. However, their attention could become a negotiating ploy for Icardi's representatives.

CalcioMercato noted how "Mediaset claim" the interest is likely to lead to another discussion with Inter about a new contract.

Convincing Icardi to stay won't be easy, though, despite CalcioMercato also revealing how the striker "grew up with a Javier Zanetti poster in his room, and is very close to Inter."

Even so, Icardi may have his head turned if clubs the stature of Los Blancos and Arsenal are circling. The Gunners are off the pace in the Premier League title race, 12 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, but remain a club regularly in contention for trophies.

Arsenal have won three FA Cups in the last four seasons and have made progress in both the Carabao Cup and UEFA Europa League already this season. The bigger issue is if the north London club even needs Icardi.

After all, Alexandre Lacazette has made a solid impact since signing from Lyon in the summer, with the Frenchman scoring six goals in the league. Lacazette isn't the only quality striker Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger can rely on.

Wenger can also turn to target man Olivier Giroud or the pace of Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott. Contract rebel Alexis Sanchez has even started through the middle during his Gunners career.

Icardi is a talent, one whose movement is perceptive and eye for goal keen. However, having secured a club-record £52.7 million deal to sign Lacazette this summer, it seems unlikely Wenger would shell out again on another centre-forward.

Wenger would be better served looking for a versatile wide player to replace Sanchez, whose contract is up in 2018. French source L'Equipe (h/t Metro) has reported the Gunners have already made contact with Paris Saint-Germain about a possible loan move for winger Julian Draxler.

This rumour indicates Wenger's priorities lie elsewhere than striker. He would also likely be wary about engaging Real in any bidding war for Icardi.

Former AC Milan striker Daniele Massaro recently told AS (h/t MailOnline's Ben Church) Icardi will be playing for Los Merengues in 2018.

Given Massaro's confidence, as well as their existing depth at striker, the Gunners would be wise to strengthen other areas of the squad.

One such area may be central defence, with Arsenal reportedly keen on Charlton Athletic's Ezri Konsa. ESPN FC's Peter O'Rourke noted how the Gunners face competition for the 20-year-old centre-back: "Everton are planning a January swoop for Charlton's Ezri Konsa as they look to move ahead of Arsenal for the defender, sources close to the League One club have told ESPN FC."

O'Rourke also noted how "Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old on a regular basis this season, but Everton are aiming to beat their Premier League rivals to the defender's signature by making a bid for him in January."

Recruiting a promising young defender makes sense for the Gunners, with Wenger needing to make his squad younger at the back. Per Mertesacker is 33 and set to retire at the end of this season, while Laurent Koscielny is 32 and blighted by an ongoing Achilles tendon issue.

Nacho Monreal also starts in the back three but is now 31 and a converted left-back.

Arsenal do have Rob Holding and Calum Chambers, both 22, in reserve. However, the latter has struggled getting over a hip injury this season, per Charles Watts of Football.London.

Wenger has raided Charlton for a young defender before, signing full-back Carl Jenkinson back in 2011. Adding a precocious talent such as Konsa to the ranks would improve Arsenal's depth at a key position.

One thing the Arsenal boss doesn't need to do is go looking for another centre-forward just yet.