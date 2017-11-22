Thibaut Courtois Says No Contract Progress Amid Real Madrid, Atletico Rumours

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is happy to delay negotiations over a new contract until the end of the season after the two parties have been unable to negotiate an extension.

The Belgium international will have alerted reported suitors Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid with his latest comments, with the Blues stopper in no rush to pen a new deal it seems, per Sky Sports:

"Regarding my contract, that's something where Chelsea must deal with my agent [Christophe Henrotay]. I don't think there have been any new developments.

"We have so many games at the moment, and I prefer to focus on the team's matches, my own performances, and there will be time enough towards the end of the season to have talks."

Courtois was speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League group-stage clash with Qarabag in Azerbaijan, where a win would seal Chelsea's spot in the competition's round of 16.

The Daily Mirror's Darren Lewis linked Courtois' relaxed stance on a new Chelsea deal with interest from Real, while Manolete of Spanish daily AS recently reported the stopper would be open to returning to Atletico (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast).

Belgian football reporter Kristof Terreur provided further context to the contract situation and highlighted an increasing sense of urgency for Chelsea, with Courtois' current deal set to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season:

It was during his three consecutive season-long loans with Atletico that Courtois was first catapulted into the European limelight, enjoying great success with Los Rojiblancos, helping them win their first league title in 18 years back in 2014.

Despite the fact Courtois already earns £200,000 per week at Stamford Bridge, Lewis wrote he could double those wages with Real, while a move to Atletico would see him return to a familiar setting where he's already had good fortune.

It's suggested Los Merengues will look to replace incumbent No. 1 Keylor Navas, with Manchester United and Spain keeper David De Gea another option.

As for Atletico, their star stopper Jan Oblak would have to leave before Courtois could arrive, and Italian website Calciomercato.com reported in October that he's seen as a potential replacement for 39-year-old Gianluigi Buffon at Juventus.

Courtois, 25, has won two Premier League titles and a League Cup with Chelsea, but the warmer weather of Spain often proves tempting for Europe's biggest stars.

The Mail on Sunday's Rob Draper pointed to Courtois as one example of how Chelsea's opinion-splitting loan system can work for the better, although that may not be seen as the case if he's convinced to move back to Atleti:

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte brought former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero to Stamford Bridge as cover for Courtois over the summer, but a higher-class replacement would be needed if the Belgian were to leave.

A failure to agree a new contract with the player in 2018 could lead to concerns over him leaving the club for free one year later, and this season's success will likely dictate how open Courtois is to prolonging his stay in west London.