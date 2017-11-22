National Dog Show 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Top Breeds and More

National Dog Show 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Top Breeds and MoreNovember 22, 2017
Forget about Thanksgiving football, the 2017 National Dog Show is here.
The show airs Thursday on NBC following the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. This year's show takes place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and sanctioned by the American Kennel Club.
The National Dog Show is one of the premier dog shows in the United States, on par with the Westminster Dog Show and the AKC/Eukanuba National Championship. The three events make up the sport's U.S. Triple Crown.
Viewing Information
Date: Thursday, Nov. 23
Time: 12 p.m. (all time zones)
TV: NBC
Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra
Note: An encore presentation airs on NBC in primetime on Saturday, November 25, from 8-10 p.m. ET.
List of recent Best in Show winners
2016 winner: Gia. Breed: Greyhound
2015 winner: Charlie. Breed: Skye Terrier
2014 winner: Nathan. Breed: Bloodhound
2013 winner: Jewel. Breed: American Foxhound
2012 winner: Sky. Breed: Wire Fox Terrier
2011 winner: Eira. Breed: Wire Fox Terrier
2010 winner: Clooney. Breed: Irish Setter
The American Kennel Club has not sanctioned any new breeds for 2017, according to the National Dog Show official website. However, the AKC has allowed one new breed for 2018, which will be present at this year’s event.
The Nederlandse Kooikerhondje, will be entered into the Miscellaneous Class at the 2017 National Dog Show.
While the new breed won't be in competition until next year, the competition has accepted new breeds into the showcase in recent years.
Recent new breeds in show
2016
American Hairless Terrier: Terrier Group
Pumi: Herding Group
Sloughi: Hound Group
2015
Bergamasco: Herding Group
Berger Picard: Herding Group
Boerboel: Working Group
Cirneco dell'Etna: Hound Group
Lagotto Romagnolo: Sporting Group
Miniature American Shepherd: Herding Group
Spanish Water Dog: Herding Group
When it comes to judging man's best friend, judges can be picky. But it's always a fun show for fans and dog lovers alike. Pet Age Magazine tweeted out photos of this year's competitors for everyone's enjoyment:
One winner is chosen from each breed to compete against each other in the final round for Best in Show.
If you've never seen the National Dog Show, this year's your chance. The National Dog Show is a holiday tradition in many households that is fun for the whole family, regardless of which dog wins.