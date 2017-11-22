    National Dog Show 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Top Breeds and More

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2017

    A Bulldog rests in its pen on the second day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England, on March 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Forget about Thanksgiving football, the 2017 National Dog Show is here.

    The show airs Thursday on NBC following the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. This year's show takes place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and sanctioned by the American Kennel Club. 

    The National Dog Show is one of the premier dog shows in the United States, on par with the Westminster Dog Show and the AKC/Eukanuba National Championship. The three events make up the sport's U.S. Triple Crown.

               

    Viewing Information

    Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

    Time: 12 p.m. (all time zones)

    TV: NBC

    Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

    Note: An encore presentation airs on NBC in primetime on Saturday, November 25, from 8-10 p.m. ET.

                  

    List of recent Best in Show winners

    2016 winner: Gia. Breed: Greyhound 

    2015 winner: Charlie. Breed: Skye Terrier 

    2014 winner: Nathan. Breed: Bloodhound

    2013 winner: Jewel. Breed: American Foxhound

    2012 winner: Sky. Breed: Wire Fox Terrier

    2011 winner: Eira. Breed: Wire Fox Terrier

    2010 winner: Clooney. Breed: Irish Setter

                  

    The American Kennel Club has not sanctioned any new breeds for 2017, according to the National Dog Show official website. However, the AKC has allowed one new breed for 2018, which will be present at this year’s event.

    The Nederlandse Kooikerhondje, will be entered into the Miscellaneous Class at the 2017 National Dog Show.

    While the new breed won't be in competition until next year, the competition has accepted new breeds into the showcase in recent years.

               

    Recent new breeds in show

    2016
    American Hairless Terrier: Terrier Group
    Pumi: Herding Group
    Sloughi: Hound Group

    2015
    Bergamasco: Herding Group
    Berger Picard: Herding Group
    Boerboel: Working Group
    Cirneco dell'Etna: Hound Group
    Lagotto Romagnolo: Sporting Group
    Miniature American Shepherd: Herding Group
    Spanish Water Dog: Herding Group

    When it comes to judging man's best friend, judges can be picky. But it's always a fun show for fans and dog lovers alike. Pet Age Magazine tweeted out photos of this year's competitors for everyone's enjoyment:

    One winner is chosen from each breed to compete against each other in the final round for Best in Show. 

    If you've never seen the National Dog Show, this year's your chance. The National Dog Show is a holiday tradition in many households that is fun for the whole family, regardless of which dog wins.

