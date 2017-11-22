Sevilla's Eduardo Berizzo Told Players He Had Cancer at Half-Time vs. Liverpool

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Sevilla's sensational comeback from three goals down against Liverpool on Tuesday evening has been given new meaning after it was reported manager Eduardo Berizzo revealed his recent cancer diagnosis to his players at half-time.

The Spanish hosts were 3-0 down at the break in what was a pivotal UEFA Champions League group fixture, and local outlet Sevillainfo reported it was Berizzo's prostate cancer reveal that spurred them back to draw 3-3 (h/t Daily Mirror's Steve Robson).

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague later backed up those reports:

The Reds steamrolled their hosts in the first half thanks to a Roberto Firmino brace and Sadio Mane's reactionary header, but Wissam Ben Yedder bagged a double of his own before Guido Pizarro's injury-time equaliser.

It's unknown thus far as to what the future holds for Berizzo and how long he can expect to remain in a full-time position at the Sevilla helm while he undergoes treatment.

His side currently sit fifth in La Liga, while Tuesday's draw meant they remain one point behind Group E leaders Liverpool with one pool match left. The two teams will be back in European action on December 6, when Sevilla travel to Maribor and Liverpool host Spartak Moscow.