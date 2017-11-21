Lakers News: Luke Walton Responds to LaVar Ball Criticism on Coaching Lonzo

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton isn't paying LaVar Ball's criticisms any mind.

Prior to Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center, Walton told reporters he didn't put any stock in LaVar's comments regarding the team's inability to coach Lonzo Ball.

"Absolutely nothing...it's not what we're here to do or talk about," Walton said of what he thought about the comments, per NBC Los Angeles' Shahan Ahmed.

The full comments can be found at the two-minute mark of the video provided by Spectrum SportsNet:

In an article published Tuesday by Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, LaVar called members of the Lakers' coaching staff "soft" following the Purple and Gold's 7-10 start to the season.

"They're soft," he said. "They don't know how to coach my son. I know how to coach him. I tell him to go get the victory. Stop messing around."

LaVar also told Pincus that while he doesn't have an issue with Walton specifically, he does "have a problem with losing."

"I think he's done a phenomenal job as a father with Lonzo," Walton added Tuesday, per Lakers Nation's Matthew Moreno.

While Lonzo has recorded two triple-doubles in his first 17 career games, it's been a bumpy start to the season for both him and the Lakers.

Entering Tuesday night, the No. 2 overall pick is averaging 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists on 31.3 percent shooting from the field, including 22.8 percent shooting from three.

The Lakers have also barely posted a better offensive rating (98.9) with Ball on the floor than when he sits (98.8).

That said, the arrow is gradually starting to point up for the 20-year-old.

Through 10 games this month, the Lakers have outscored opponents by 2.2 points per 100 possessions with Ball on the floor. Conversely, they've been 7.7 points worse per 100 possessions with Ball on the bench.

If that trend holds, Ball and the Lakers should start to see wins pile up at higher rates as they try to build some momentum before the calendar flips over to 2018.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com.