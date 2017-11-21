Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan Attack Naomi, Becky Lynch in SmackDown Debut

Credit: WWE.com

The NXT invasion of the WWE women's division continued on SmackDown Live Tuesday night, when Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan attacked Naomi and Becky Lynch backstage.

WWE shared a replay of the beatdown:

NXT women's champion Ember Moon reacted to the segment:

The trio's arrival comes a night after Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose joined Paige on Raw Monday night as she returned to WWE programming. Despite that, the arrival of three more NXT women's stars is surprising all the same. WWE typically calls up NXT wrestlers either after major events or once they've completed long-term storylines.

Bleacher Report's Kevin Berge wondered if the timing of Riot, Morgan and Logan's debut was counterproductive:

It remains to be seen whether Riot, Morgan and Logan are operating independently or working in concert with a WWE star.

On one hand, the SmackDown Live women's division should benefit from an influx of new talent. Especially with Raw adding Asuka, the contrast in depth between WWE's two brands has never been greater.

With that said, it's not like WWE has done a great job of elevating all of the talent already on the main roster. The company has struggled to generate much momentum for storylines within the women's division whenever the title isn't involved.

Much like other NXT stars who've made the jump to Raw or SmackDown Live, Riot, Morgan and Logan could quickly get lost in the shuffle if they aren't included in a narrative of any consequence.

Considering whom they attacked—two former SmackDown Live women's champions—Riot, Morgan and Logan certainly knew how to make an impact right out of the gate.