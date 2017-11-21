Ange Postecoglou Quits as Australian Coach Ahead of 2018 World Cup

Moises Castillo/Associated Press

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed he is to step down from his role as Australia coach ahead of FIFA World Cup 2018.

"After a great deal of thought and soul-searching, I've decided that the journey for me ends as Socceroos coach," he said, per ABC News.

The 52-year-old has been in the job since 2013 and had just steered the Socceroos to the World Cup finals after a 3-1 playoff victory over Honduras.

Postecoglou said he made the decision after the win in Sydney at the ANZ Stadium.

"Oh, look, [the decision was made] probably straight after the game. And then an hour later, DG (David Gallop) convinced me not to, and then an hour later I changed my mind again.

"But I have also been conscious and mindful that I didn't want this to drag on. It's not fair. It was a decision that needed to be made fairly quickly.

"I had the weekend to sort of digest everything that happened last week, and I really wanted to enjoy that. But when I came yesterday and I spoke to Dave and [FFA chairman] Steven Lowy, I knew that it was time to go."

Former ABC sport commentator Peter Wilkins was shocked by Postecoglou's decision to quit:

Meanwhile, Tribal Sports Group's Lou Sticca praised the coach for the job he has done with the team:

Postecoglou had an impressive record during his time in charge of the Socceroos, coaching the team at World Cup 2014 and leading them to victory in the 2015 Asian Cup.

Fox Sports Lab provided a breakdown of his time in charge:

Postecoglou's departure is a blow to the Socceroos, who must now look for a replacement while they continue preparations for next summer's tournament.

However, the rare opportunity to coach a team at a World Cup finals should attract plenty of interest.