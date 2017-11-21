Report: Paul Millsap to Undergo Surgery for Wrist Injury, Out Indefinitely

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap is out indefinitely after suffering a wrist injury, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

The surgery "could sideline him for three months," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The All-Star first suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and sat out Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. He will undergo surgery on his wrist.

Millsap is in his first year with the Nuggets after signing a two-year, $60 million deal in the offseason that includes a club option in 2019. While he earned an All-Star appearance in each of the last four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, he was off to a bit of a quiet start this year with averages of 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

These marks would be the lowest since 2012-13 with the Utah Jazz. His 29.7 minutes per game is also his lowest since 2009-10.

Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal discussed the Nuggets' ability to move on without him:

Kenneth Faried and Mason Plumlee project to get more minutes in the frontcourt alongside Nikola Jokic. After a 10-7 start, the team is on its way toward its first playoff appearance in five seasons.