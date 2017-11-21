Chelsea Transfer News: Thibaut Courtois Exit Talk Amid Latest Rumours

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could reportedly become Atletico Madrid's priority target if Jan Oblak suitors Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus pay up the €100 million release clause to sign the Slovenian stopper.

According to Manolete of AS (via Sport Witness' Tom Coast), Courtois would be open to the move back to Atleti—where he spent three successful seasons on loan—as his "experience in the Premier League is disappointing him."

The report added that while Atleti would be keen to renew Oblak's contract, it is more likely he will leave next summer, meaning they could well begin a pursuit of 25-year-old Courtois.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

The Belgium international has hinted in the past he would be keen to return to Madrid, where he won a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, the UEFA Europa League and was a UEFA Champions League runner-up with Atleti, per Lorena Gonzalez of Marca.

Courtois returned to Stamford Bridge to become the Chelsea No. 1 ahead of the 2014-15 season, and he has since won two Premier League titles with the west London club.

He is one of Europe's top goalkeepers and Chelsea are unlikely to be keen to let him go.

However, Courtois' current contract with Chelsea expires in 2019, and the stopper has revealed talks over a new deal are unlikely to get underway until the end of the season, per Dominic Fifield in the Guardian.

That is a concern for Chelsea as their ability to keep hold of him will likely be adversely affected if he enters the final year of his contract.

If Atleti are able to raise significant funds by selling Oblak, and Courtois does not commit himself to Chelsea beyond 2019, the Blues may find themselves in a position of having to accept an approach from the Madrid outfit or risk losing one of their biggest assets for free.