PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Antoine Griezmann and Javier Pastore

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Antoine Griezmann, while Roma are said to be keen on Javier Pastore.

The Ligue 1 side "are a sneaky late arrival in the race" for Griezmann and have joined Barcelona and Manchester United in showing an interest, according to Calciomercato.com.

PSG spent heavily bringing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to the club last summer, but that has not put them off Griezmann who could be on his way out of Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann has endured a difficult season at Atletico and was whistled by supporters as he was substituted during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge said his time at the club looks to be up:

The Frenchman has scored just twice in La Liga this season and is on his longest run without a goal since joining the club, per Goal:

The 26-year-old has said he would like to play with Mbappe and Neymar but added he is not thinking about leaving in January. He told Telefoot (h/t AS, via Football Espana):

"I have no regrets about staying at Atletico. This was my decision and I'm happy with it, that's not the reason why I've gone seven games without scoring.

"I haven't discussed a January move away, and the team will improve further with the arrivals of Diego Costa and Vitolo, the reinforcements will do us good.

"I haven't always expressed myself well [in regards to his future], like the other day I said it would be nice to play alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, of course it would, but that does not mean I want to join Paris Saint-Germain."

Football writer Colin Millar pointed out that his release clause will be €100 million next year and Atletico may consider selling:

There is a growing sense that Griezmann's time at the club is nearing an end, and a release clause of €100m for a proven, experienced goalscorer will attract many suitors.

Meanwhile, Pastore could be on his way to Roma with sporting director Monchi keen to bring him to Serie A, according to Sport.

Sevilla are also interested in the 28-year-old who could leave in January for regular football in a bid to secure a spot in Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina squad for the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

Pastore did feature and score in Saturday's 4-1 win over Nantes and has already passed last season's goalscoring tally, as shown by Opta:

Having invested heavily in Neymar and Mbappe, PSG may be looking to sell players in January to help comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Pastore is no longer a regular and could be deemed surplus to requirements should an acceptable offer arrive.