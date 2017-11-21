Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale, Luka Modric Named on 'Clear-Out' List

TF-Images/Getty Images

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric are reportedly both on a list of eight Real Madrid players earmarked by manager Zinedine Zidane to be offloaded over the next year.

According to Diario Gol (via Jacob Murtagh in the Mirror), the French manager has told club president Florentino Perez that he is planning a "massive clear-out" after a poor start to the season, which could start with the loan departures of Lucas Vazquez and Dani Ceballos in January.



Bale, Modric, midfielder Marcos Llorente, goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, right-back Achraf Hakimi and centre-back Jesus Vallejo could then all be made available next summer, the report added.

Welsh winger Bale has been widely rumoured as a Manchester United target for years now, and it was recently reported Real have come to the end of their patience with his constant injury problems and are prepared to offload him, per Manu Sainz of AS (via MailOnline's Glen Williams).

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

It is little surprise to see the 28-year-old among the candidates to leave the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, and Real could still get a decent fee for him, as despite his regular fitness concerns, he remains a devastating attacker.

The inclusion of Modric on a list of players deemed surplus to requirements is a huge surprise, though.

Per Goal, the 32-year-old midfielder has been one of the world's best players in the last year:

He was also included in the 2017 FIFA FIFPro World XI for the third year running:

It seems ludicrous that Zidane would be preparing to get rid of Modric.

The Croatia international remains one of the best midfielders in Europe, and he has a brilliant partnership with Toni Kross and Casemiro in the core of the Real side.

It is true Los Blancos have not started the 2017-18 season well. They are already 10 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga and are currently trailing Tottenham Hotspur in their UEFA Champions League group.

It is also likely Modric will need replacing in the coming seasons as, at 32, his peak years are likely coming to an end.

However, it would be an unwise move to offload a player of Modric's experience and continued brilliance.