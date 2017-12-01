    Mexico World Cup Draw 2018: Fixtures, Matchups and Players to Watch in Russia

    Mexico will face Germany, Sweden and Korea Republic in Group F in Russia next summer following Friday's FIFA 2018 World Cup draw.  

    Juan Carlos Osorio's side made light work of CONCACAF qualifying, finishing top of the group with six wins from 10 and only one defeat to finish five points clear.

    The Mexicans will be aiming to maintain that form in Russia in what will be their 16th appearance in the finals of the tournament.

    Mexico will also hope to make it past the group stages once again, having made it to the round of 16 in 2014 before being knocked by the Netherlands.

    Germany will be the favourites to progress from the group having eased through qualifying with 10 wins from their 10 games.

    Sweden, meanwhile, booked their spot in the finals by beating Italy in a qualifier, while Korea Republic finished behind Iran in Asia's Group A.

            

    Mexico's World Cup fixtures

         

    Sunday, June 17

    Germany vs. Mexico - 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET, Luzhniki Stadium (Moscow)

        

    Saturday, June 23

    Korea Republic vs. Mexico - 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET, Rostov Arena

       

    Wednesday, June 27

    Mexico vs. Sweden - 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET, Ekateringburg Arena

               

    Players to Watch

    Hirving Lozano is enjoying a superb season with PSV Eindhoven, and an eye-catching display at the World Cup may well earn him a move to a bigger club.

    The 22-year-old only moved to the Eredivisie in June from Pachuca, but he has already made history with the Dutch side, as shown by Opta:

    Lozano's performances have attracted interest from Arsenal as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, per Greg Johnson at Football.London.

    The winger is quick, an excellent dribbler and possesses a keen eye for goal. He can cut inside and go for goal himself or try to get to the line and produce quality deliveries into the box.

    Lozano has huge potential, and after starting so well at PSV, the World Cup will provide the perfect platform for him to showcase his talents to a global audience.

    Mexico will also look to Javier Hernandez for goals next summer in Russia. The West Ham United striker is already El Tri's all-time leading goalscorer and will be out to add to his tally.

    Hernandez is a clinical finisher and a real poacher in the box, as highlighted by Opta:

    The former Manchester United striker enjoyed a strong start to his West Ham United career, scoring two goals in his opening three games after moving from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

    The 29-year-old has found goals more difficult to come by since, but he has also been let down by a lack of service in a struggling team.

    Hernandez will hope the situation improves under new manager David Moyes so that he can take some form into the World Cup and lead from the front.

