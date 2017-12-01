Mexico World Cup Draw 2018: Fixtures, Matchups and Players to Watch in Russia

Mexico World Cup Draw 2018: Fixtures, Matchups and Players to Watch in RussiaDecember 1, 2017
Mexico will face Germany, Sweden and Korea Republic in Group F in Russia next summer following Friday's FIFA 2018 World Cup draw.
#WorldCupDraw 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
Here they are! The groups for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia! 🇷🇺🙌 Which game are you most looking forward to?! 😁 #WorldCupDraw https://t.co/CYBTaqkgpF2017-12-1 15:59:02
Juan Carlos Osorio's side made light work of CONCACAF qualifying, finishing top of the group with six wins from 10 and only one defeat to finish five points clear.
The Mexicans will be aiming to maintain that form in Russia in what will be their 16th appearance in the finals of the tournament.
Mexico will also hope to make it past the group stages once again, having made it to the round of 16 in 2014 before being knocked by the Netherlands.
Germany will be the favourites to progress from the group having eased through qualifying with 10 wins from their 10 games.
Sweden, meanwhile, booked their spot in the finals by beating Italy in a qualifier, while Korea Republic finished behind Iran in Asia's Group A.
Mexico's World Cup fixtures
Sunday, June 17
Germany vs. Mexico - 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET, Luzhniki Stadium (Moscow)
Saturday, June 23
Korea Republic vs. Mexico - 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET, Rostov Arena
Wednesday, June 27
Mexico vs. Sweden - 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET, Ekateringburg Arena
Players to Watch
Hirving Lozano is enjoying a superb season with PSV Eindhoven, and an eye-catching display at the World Cup may well earn him a move to a bigger club.
The 22-year-old only moved to the Eredivisie in June from Pachuca, but he has already made history with the Dutch side, as shown by Opta:
OptaJohan @OptaJohan
7 - @HirvingLozano70 is the first player in history to score in 7 of his first 8 Eredivisie games. Sensation. https://t.co/j6UNaBUiYs2017-10-29 11:50:14
Lozano's performances have attracted interest from Arsenal as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, per Greg Johnson at Football.London.
The winger is quick, an excellent dribbler and possesses a keen eye for goal. He can cut inside and go for goal himself or try to get to the line and produce quality deliveries into the box.
Lozano has huge potential, and after starting so well at PSV, the World Cup will provide the perfect platform for him to showcase his talents to a global audience.
Mexico will also look to Javier Hernandez for goals next summer in Russia. The West Ham United striker is already El Tri's all-time leading goalscorer and will be out to add to his tally.
Hernandez is a clinical finisher and a real poacher in the box, as highlighted by Opta:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
41 - All 41 of Javier Hernandez's PL goals have been from inside the box - only Tim Cahill has a higher 100% record (56/56). Poacher. https://t.co/mHdTNNeA1l2017-10-28 14:36:59
The former Manchester United striker enjoyed a strong start to his West Ham United career, scoring two goals in his opening three games after moving from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.
The 29-year-old has found goals more difficult to come by since, but he has also been let down by a lack of service in a struggling team.
Hernandez will hope the situation improves under new manager David Moyes so that he can take some form into the World Cup and lead from the front.