Daniele Massaro: Mauro Icardi to Replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid Next Year

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi will replace striker Karim Benzema at Real Madrid next year, according to AC Milan legend Daniele Massaro.

Real are struggling for goals in a poor start to the 2017-18 campaign, and on Monday, former Italy international Massaro told Italian outlet Premium Sport that Icardi would move to the Santiago Bernabeu, per Calciomercato (via Edu Herrero of AS): "I can tell you today that Icardi will be at Real Madrid next year in place of Benzema."

Los Blancos are already 10 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona and have netted 11 fewer goals than the Catalan giants in the opening 12 games of the season—and 10 fewer than second-placed Valencia.

Of the 22 goals manager Zinedine Zidane's side have netted in the Spanish top flight this term, Benzema has scored just one, as has four-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Conversely, Icardi, 24, has netted 13 times in 13 Serie A matches in the No. 9 role for Inter so far this season, and the Milan giants sit just two points behind leaders Napoli in the table.

The Argentinian is one of the best strikers in the world at the moment and has been a huge asset for Inter since he joined them from Sampdoria in 2013, netting 84 goals in 138 league matches.

Real are in need of striker who boasts Icardi's prolific form as Ronaldo and Benzema continue to struggle for goals.

However, it will take a huge offer from Los Blancos to persuade Inter to sell their talisman.

Per Herrero, Icardi has a contract at the San Siro to 2021, and the CIES Football Observatory values him at around €100 million (£88.7 million).