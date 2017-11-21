Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andre Gomes and Arda Turan

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Jorge Mendes, the agent for Barcelona man Andre Gomes, is reportedly trying to pave the way for a move to Juventus for the midfielder.

According to Kaustubh Pandey of Calciomercato, Juve have had a longstanding interest in the Portugal international, and they were keen to land him in 2016 before Barcelona secured his services from Valencia. Manchester United are also noted as potential suitors, while it's added Tottenham Hotspur came close to signing Gomes in the summer.

Mendes is said to be trying to put the pieces in place ahead of a move to Juve, though, and the agent is reportedly well aware of interest from the Italian champions.

"Gomes has been told by Ernesto Valverde that he is nothing more than a back-up at Barcelona, and the midfielder doesn't want that to happen at this point in his career," it's noted by Pandey. "Talks of a move to Juventus have been going on since June and a move can happen in January."

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Gomes arrived at the Camp Nou with a reputation as one of the most exciting prospects in La Liga, but since making the switch his form has nosedived.

However, Rafael Hernandez believes it'd be harsh to judge the 24-year-old quite yet:

Indeed, Gomes appeared to be daunted by the challenge of playing for a club like Barcelona and weighed down by the big money paid for him. As such, the elegant midfield play that made him such a hit for Valencia has been in short supply.

This term Gomes has only started three games in La Liga and has yet to feature in his preferred central-midfield berth. If Juve were able to offer him assurances in regards to regular football a January move may ignite a promising career that's stalled as of late.

Arda Turan Wanted by Monaco

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

According to Sport, Monaco are the latest side to ask about the availability of Barcelona's outcast midfielder Arda Turan.

As noted in the report, the Turkey international appears destined to leave the Catalan club in January having failed to feature in a single minute for the Blagurana this season. Galatasaray are said to be the favourites to sign the player.

But it's reported Monaco made an enquiry into Turan's availability in the summer. His agent is also Mendes, and Sport noted the representative has a fine relationship with the principality club.

Turan's career at Barcelona has never taken off. He signed for the club in the summer of 2015, but he didn't play for them until the following January because of a transfer ban for the Catalan side. Per Marca, since arriving from Atletico Madrid, Turan has proved to be a costly acquisition:

Getting minutes at the Camp Nou was always going to be a challenge for Turan with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta around. But he's slipped further and further down the pecking order as of late and is now in a position where it's imperative he moves on in the upcoming window.

Still only 30, Turan should be in the peak years of his career, and he'll still feel as though there's something for him to give at the top level. Monaco would be a brilliant club at which he could relaunch himself.