Jurgen Klopp Thrilled as Adam Lallana Back in Liverpool Squad to Face Sevilla

Adam Lallana has travelled to Spain with Liverpool's squad as they gear up to face Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, much to the delight of manager Jurgen Klopp.

According to Vaishali Bhardwaj of the Evening Standard, Lallana is recovering from a thigh injury that has kept him out of action for the entirety of the season so far, and he could potentially feature against Sevilla after joining his team-mates on the trip to Spain.

Per James Carroll for Liverpool's official website, the England international returned to full training last week, though manager Klopp will be exercising caution as he reintegrates him back into the team.

The German said: "He is getting nearer and nearer, but we need him for the rest of the season and not for the next weeks. He is really knocking on the door, and it's fantastic that he is back. It's great."

Given Klopp's comments a start would seem unlikely, but his return is a timely boost for the Reds.

His technical ability, link-up play and dynamism make him a key component in Liverpool's midfield, and he has begun to show more output in front of goal, grabbing eight goals and seven assists last year.

Having him back ahead of the busy Christmas period is particularly useful and will afford Klopp a greater opportunity to rest and rotate his players.

In the short term, Liverpool have important games against Sevilla and then Chelsea on Saturday. Lallana's presence can provide a boost, but Klopp is wise not to rush him back into action too soon and risk further injury, so he may be limited to appearances off the bench.