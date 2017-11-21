Jurgen Klopp Not Thinking About Daniel Sturridge January Liverpool Transfer

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted forward Daniel Sturridge remains in his thinking, despite rumours gathering pace over a potential exit.

It was reported by Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror on Monday the player was keen to move clubs midseason to give himself a better chance of forcing his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad for next summer's FIFA World Cup.

But speaking at his press conference ahead of the team's Champions League showdown with Sevilla, Klopp maintained the striker remains part of his plans for the moment.

"The situation with the player is completely OK," the Liverpool boss said, per David Maddock of the Daily Mirror. "I can imagine actually that a player with these qualities is not happy he is not starting all the time. I really can imagine that. But that's all. At the moment we need all our players."

Klopp added that with more than a month to go until the January transfer window opens, "I don't think a second about things like this."

Ben Webb of Anfield HQ agreed with the manager's assessment and can't see the England international going anywhere:

Sturridge hasn't been involved in Liverpool's last two Premier League matches, despite netting in the previous two encounters against NK Maribor and Huddersfield Town.

That will be frustrating for the former Chelsea man. In the past it was injury issues that hampered his first-team chances at Anfield, although he's fallen down the pecking order this time, with Klopp opting for a more dynamic front three.

With Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all in exceptional form, Sturridge doesn't have much of a case to be starting matches consistently. Naturally, that's hampering his chances of a national-team call-up.

Still, as noted by football journalist Andrew Beasley, Sturridge tends to make an impression when he does get on the pitch:

In the right environment and in the right circumstances, the 28-year-old still has something to offer. While the blistering pace he once had is gone, on the ball he's still smart and his movement around the penalty area is exceptional.

When chances do come Sturridge's way in the final third, he's still lethal, too. Consequently, there would be a number of sides keen to sign the striker if Liverpool were ready to let him go midseason.

The Empire of the Kop Twitter account doesn't believe Liverpool could begrudge the forward a January transfer:

There will be a big role for Sturridge to play at Anfield in the weeks to come as the Reds have many fixtures to negotiate. But no matter how well he plays, it's tough to see the striker forcing his way into the first team on a regular basis.

The issue for Liverpool in January would be finding a replacement capable of offering the attacking spark Sturridge can bring. It's why a summer move would be preferable for the Reds at this juncture, although not necessarily for the player himself.