Twitter Reacts as Kyrie Irving's 47 Help Celtics Beat Mavs for 16th Straight Win

Despite trailing by 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Boston Celtics earned their 16th win in a row Monday night when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks 110-102 in overtime.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 47 points on 16-of-22 shooting. Irving also dished out six assists. The 47 points are the fourth-highest in a single regular-season game by the 25-year-old point guard, according to Basketball Reference.

"He's got every move imaginable," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said of Irving, per the team's official Twitter account. "But on top of that, he's one of the best shooters in the league."

Irving stepped up in a big way down the stretch. MassLive.com's Jay King noted he had 17 points over a 12:50 stretch between regulation and overtime. That equaled the Mavs' output as a team.

Winning 16 games in a row this early in the regular season doesn't automatically make the Celtics the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. However, it could be a good omen for the team. According to Elias Sports (via ESPN Stats & Info), 10 of the last 22 teams to notch a 16-game winning streak have won an NBA title.

Even the Celtics' most ardent supporters couldn't have expected a run like this after Hayward fractured his ankle on opening night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. At that point, it looked like 2017-18 might be a lost season for Boston as it dealt with Hayward's injury and major roster turnover in the offseason.

Instead, the Celtics own the best record in the NBA at 16-2, which is a testament to Stevens' coaching and Irving's impact on the floor.

Many wondered if Boston overpaid for Irving when it sent Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic, Jae Crowder and the Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick in 2018 to the Cavs. Instead, the Celtics are unquestionably the early winners from the deal, with Monday night another example of what Irving is bringing to the team.