WWE Legend Kamala on Life Support After Undergoing Emergency Surgery

Credit: WWE.com

Former WWE star Kamala has been placed on life support Sunday after he underwent an emergency surgical procedure, his stepdaughter announced on Facebook.

Juanita James added doctors were unsure whether the legendary wrestler, whose real name is James Harris, would survive the surgery.

Doctors diagnosed Harris with diabetes in 1992, when he was working with WWE. Complications from the disease forced doctors to amputate both legs two decades later.

Bleacher Report's Jason King profiled Harris in 2014, detailing his rise through the wrestling business and subsequent health issues.

Most wrestling fans remember Harris from his time in WWE, most notably his feud with The Undertaker throughout 1992. The Undertaker earned a victory at SummerSlam 1992 and defeated Kamala again at Survivor Series 1992 in a casket match.

Upon leaving WWE in 1993, Harris spent two years out of wrestling before debuting in WCW in 1995 and joining the Dungeon of Doom.

According to the Internet Wrestling Database, Harris last wrestled in 2010.