Report: Jerry Jones' Request for 2nd Vote on Roger Goodell's Extension Denied

The NFL's compensation committee declined a request from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to hold a second vote on a proposed extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, The Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton reported Monday.

The committee also reportedly admonished Jones for engaging in "conduct unbefitting an owner" and said his actions are "damaging to the League."

The wording of the letter resembles a previous communication the committee had sent to Jones' attorney. The New York Times' Ken Belson reported the compensation committee was upset with Jones' decision to leak requests made by Goodell regarding his new contract.

The committee claimed Jones knew Goodell's demands were "an outdated, historical artifact of no relevance whatsoever in the context of these lengthy negotiations."

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Goodell was asking for about $49.5 million a year, as well as the lifetime use of a private jet and health care for life for him and his family. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who is a member of the compensation committee.

Goodell's previous demands becoming public knowledge was merely one development in protracted negotiations between the commissioner and the compensation committee—negotiations made more difficult by Jones.

ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reported Jones was hoping to garner the support of enough owners to make Goodell's position as commissioner untenable. According to Wickersham and Van Natta, Jones has already identified a potential successor for Goodell were he to achieve his aim.

The MMQB's Peter King reported Jones had grown frustrated with Goodell's inability to end the ongoing national anthem protests by some players and that Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension issued by the NFL was the final straw for the Cowboys owner.

Earlier this month, Jones hired attorney David Boies in preparation for a possible lawsuit against the NFL should the compensation committee approve an extension for Goodell.

Jones, however, said Monday he isn't opposed to Goodell staying on as commissioner but wants him more answerable to the NFL's owners.

"To sum it all up, what I want is accountability," Jones said, per the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota. "I want more accountability. I want real, unprecedented accountability to the ownership."