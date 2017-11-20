    Stephen Curry Warns Fans to Be 'Mindful' When Trying #CurryChallenge Trick Shot

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2017

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Warriors won 124-116. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Even Stephen Curry knows when the #CurryChallenge is getting out of hand.

    A Twitter post of a fan's attempts to replicate Curry's layup-line shot recently went viral, featuring some disruptions to unsuspecting people:

    "I will just say be very mindful of the repercussions of messing with people's stuff," Curry said of the video, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. "I do not condone violence. That is the only thing. I do not condone violence."

    The #CurryChallenge began after the Golden State Warriors star hit a high floater prior to his team's Nov. 6 game against the Miami Heat:

    While fans often try to replicate their favorite stars, including some posterizing over friends in school hallways, the latest example came with controversy due to those affected by the "shots."

    "It's very creative," Curry said of the video. "People are obviously having fun, but please be respectful of other people's property. I don't want anything to happen to anyone."

    With over 12,000 retweets and 23,000 likes on the original post, other fans will likely try to copy the video. Hopefully, Curry's words prevent someone from getting hurt.

