Manchester United Transfer News: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ander Herrera Rumours

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Manchester United career is reportedly in jeopardy, while the club are said to have extended Ander Herrera's contract until 2019.

Jose Mourinho has "major reservations" about Mkhitaryan, and the Armenian is "fighting to save his career," according to Daniel Cutts at The Sun.

The club still have doubts over whether Mkhitaryan can cope with the demands of Premier League football, even though he has been at Old Trafford since moving from Borussia Dortmund in July 2016.

Opta show how Mkhitaryan started the season well:

However, his form has tailed off, and he has not featured since the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on November 5.

The 28-year-old was left out completely for Saturday's win over Newcastle United, and the decision to drop the midfielder did not surprise Charlotte Duncker at the Manchester Evening News:

Sports writer Jonathan Shrager says the player has the quality to succeed at United but has to prove he has a future at the club:

Mkhitaryan endured a tough start to his United career, taken off at half-time on his first Premier League start against Manchester City in September 2016.

He then did not feature again until November, when he came off the bench in a UEFA Europa League group game against Fenerbahce.

The Armenian has proven his quality—he scored United's second goal in last season's Europa League final win over Ajax—but still does not appear to have wholly convinced Mourinho of his worth.

Herrera, meanwhile, is set to stay at Old Trafford after the club activated an option to extend his contract, per Liam Prenderville at the Mirror.

The midfielder's contract had been set to expire next summer, prompting interest from Atletico Madrid.

Herrera has fallen down the pecking order at United following the arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea in the summer and has made only five Premier League starts this season.

He has also struggled to match last season's form that saw him win the club's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

Football writer Liam Canning said Herrera, along with Mkhitaryan, is underperforming:

Herrera is keen to stay at United, although he may struggle for game time now Paul Pogba has successfully returned from injury, per Rob Dawson at ESPN FC.

The Spaniard remains a useful squad option for Mourinho, although if he struggles for appearances for the remainder of the season, he may be tempted to consider his future next summer.