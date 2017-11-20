Arsenal Transfer News: Schalke Interest in Mesut Ozil Revealed in Latest Rumours

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Schalke have confirmed they would be interested in signing Mesut Ozil from Arsenal but have said they would not be able to sign the Germany international next summer.

Ozil's contract expires at the end of the season and he would be welcomed back to the Bundesliga side where he spent two years before joining Werder Bremen in 2008, according to Clemens Tonnies the head of Schalke's supervisory board

He told Kicker (h/t James Benge at the Evening Standard): "I still have a great relationship with Mesut. We would definitely consider it [a return]. If it fits for both sides, it would be nice. The player could say that he returns to his roots, and that he plays football in this stadium and for those fans and the region once again. But it will certainly not happen next season."

Arsene Wenger has said that Ozil wants to stay at Arsenal, despite the fact he has been unable to agree a new deal, per BBC Sport.

Meanwhile, Barcelona could make a move for the German when the transfer window reopens in January, according to Mail Online's Pete Jenson.

Opta show what Ozil can bring to a team:

Ozil was in top form during Saturday's north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, answering his critics in some style, according to Goal's Chris Wheatley:

However, the German's refusal to sign an extension suggests he will leave the club, although it is unclear if Arsenal will sell in January or keep him until the summer when he will be able to walk away for free.

Despite the fact that Ozil often polarises opinion, due to his laid-back style and languid body language, it appears there will be no shortage of suitors if he does opt to leave Arsenal.