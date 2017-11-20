Kelvin Benjamin Avoided Ligament Damage in Knee, Bills 'Looking At' Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin was carted off the field early in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he appears to have avoided any ligament damage in his knee, according to Mike Rodak of ESPN.

"We're still looking at the rest of it," head coach Sean McDermott explained Monday.

Benjamin missed the entire 2015 season due to a torn ACL, so the team will want to be extremely careful in order to avoid a possible long-term issue.

The 26-year-old had one catch for 20 yards before coming out of the game, giving him four catches for 62 yards in two games since joining the Bills in a trade from the Panthers. He has 537 yards and two scores altogether this season.

Buffalo acquired the 6'5" wideout for a third- and seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft, hoping to provide the team with the type of reliable target it has been missing this season. Unfortunately, an extended absence could once again leave the squad shorthanded at receiver, especially with Jordan Matthews still dealing with his own knee problems.

Rookie Zay Jones continues to improve, but he still only has 20 catches on 51 targets this season.

Keeping the passing attack effective will be a serious challenge regardless of who is under center in Buffalo.