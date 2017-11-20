Baker Mayfield Won't Start or Serve as Captain vs. WVU After Lewd Gesture

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

After an inappropriate gesture during Saturday's game against Kansas, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will have to come off the bench next game against West Virginia.

Head coach Lincoln Riley announced the Heisman Trophy candidate will not start and won't serve as captain for next Saturday's regular-season finale, per Eric Bailey of Tulsa World.

Oklahoma earned a 41-3 win over Kansas that featured little drama on the scoreboard, but there were tense moments, beginning with the coin toss:

After the handshake snub, things escalated from there, and Mayfield admitted he got "caught up in the emotional stuff," per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Mayfield—who had three touchdowns in the win—apologized on his Twitter account after the game:

Riley also defended his quarterback Monday by saying he has a "great heart," adding, "I'm proud as hell to be his coach," per George Schroeder of USA Today.

The Sooners will now likely turn to Kyler Murray, a highly touted sophomore who has played sparingly in his career. He is 16-of-19 for 307 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

With a solid opponent like the 7-4 Mountaineers, however, Mayfield likely won't stay on the bench for too long. Considering Oklahoma is contending for a national championship, they will want their star quarterback on the field as soon as possible.