World Cup Favorites 2018: Early Odds and Betting Tips After FIFA Draw

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

The draw for the FIFA 2018 World Cup has been made in Russia, and Germany, Brazil and France have been installed as the early favorites at 5-1 in the futures market, according to OddsShark.

Holders Germany should go far in the tournament after a flawless qualifying campaign as they seek to retain their title and have been drawn in Group F alongside Sweden, Mexico and Korea Republic.

Joachim Low's side won all 10 games in qualifying, scoring 43 goals along the way, and will be aiming for another successful summer, having lifted the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup in July.

Brazil were also impressive in qualifying, comfortably topping the CONMEBOL standings, and will be favourites to progress in Group E alongside Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

Neymar will be the star of the show for the Selecao, but Tite's side possess plenty of other attacking options such as Gabriel Jesus, Willian, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho.

France also have plenty of strength in depth and should go far. Les Bleus won the trophy in 1998 and were runners-up in 2006. They will face Peru, Denmark and Australia in Group C in Russia.

There is no obvious "Group of Death," although Portugal and Spain have again been drawn together in Group B along with Iran and Morocco.

Spain will be out to regain the title they won in 2010 and have a strong squad with a nice mix of youth and experience from David De Gea in goal, through to Andres Iniesta in midfield and Alvaro Morata up front.

Julen Lopetegui's side are priced at 15-2, and Cristiano Ronaldo's European champions Portugal are 20-1.

Argentina made hard work of qualifying, but with Lionel Messi in the ranks, anything is possible. They are available at 8-1 and will face Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

Hosts Russia qualified automatically and may suffer due to a lack of competitive football in the run-up to the tournament. Home advantage should help, but they are unlikely to pick up a maiden title, and that is reflected in their price of 40-1.

Elsewhere, England are available at 18-1, Belgium are 12-1 and Saudi Arabia and Panama are rank outsiders at 1,000-1.