    Report: Broncos Fire Mike McCoy; Bill Musgrave Promoted to Offensive Coordinator

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2017

    Denver Broncos' Mike McCoy walks the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Matt Rourke/Associated Press

    The Denver Broncos fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and promoted quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave to the position on an interim basis.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news.

    McCoy, 45, rejoined the Broncos this past offseason after a four-year run as the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach.

           

