Report: Broncos Fire Mike McCoy; Bill Musgrave Promoted to Offensive Coordinator

The Denver Broncos fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and promoted quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave to the position on an interim basis.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news.

McCoy, 45, rejoined the Broncos this past offseason after a four-year run as the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach.

